McCarthy (ankle) is expected to miss 2-to-4 weeks after sustaining a right high-ankle sprain in Sunday's 22-6 loss to the Falcons, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The Vikings haven't provided an official timeline for McCarthy's return from the injury, but Carson Wentz will be in line to start at quarterback for at least this Sunday's game against the Bengals. Schefter notes that because the Vikings are playing overseas in Weeks 4 (Sept. 28 versus the Steelers in Dublin) and 5 (Oct. 5 versus the Browns in London) before heading into a bye Week 6, the team could be inclined to err on the side of caution and hold McCarthy out for the next three games to give him sufficient time to heal up from the ankle injury.