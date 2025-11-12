McCarthy (right hand) practiced in a limited fashion Wednesday.

McCarthy hit his right hand on a Baltimore defender's helmet while following through on a pass during this past Sunday's loss to the Ravens, but he didn't miss a snap, completed 20 of 42 passes for 248 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions and rushed five times for 48 yards. Alec Lewis of The Athletic reported Wednesday that McCarthy has some swelling on the hand in question, but there's been no indication that he's in danger of missing Sunday's contest against the Bears.