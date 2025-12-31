McCarthy said after Wednesday's practice that he was limited and remains "day-to-day," Ben Goessling of The Minnesota Star Tribune reports.

McCarthy sustained a hairline fracture in his right throwing hand Week 16 at the Giants and didn't play last Thursday against the Lions. Coach Kevin O'Connell told Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com that McCarthy had a "really positive" throwing session Tuesday, and the quarterback himself said Wednesday that he "felt good throwing." It remains to be seen if McCarthy will be able to suit up Sunday versus the Packers, but Max Brosmer is on hand for another start if the former isn't cleared to play.