McCarthy (ankle) was limited at practice Wednesday.

McCarthy thus has logged an official practice for the first time since suffering a high right-ankle sprain Week 2 against the Falcons. Coach Kevin O'Connell told Alec Lewis of The Athletic earlier Wednesday that both McCarthy and Carson Wentz (shoulder) were slated to take part in drills coming out of the Vikings' Week 6 bye, but he also wasn't ready to name a starting quarterback for Sunday's game against the Eagles. Wentz himself was a full participant Wednesday, so he appears to be a step ahead of McCarthy on that front, with the latter added that his ankle is "getting there. I wouldn't say it's 100 percent," per Ben Goessling of The Minnesota Star Tribune.