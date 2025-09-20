McCarthy (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bengals, but was without a walking boot in the locker room Friday, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. "We're kind of through the initial wave of that, as far as getting the swelling down and all those things," said head coach Kevin O'Connell.

McCarthy suffered a right high-ankle sprain in last week's loss to Atlanta and reports have him missing 2-to-4 weeks. He won't be placed on injured reserve, according to the Pioneer Press, but the timetable for his return is uncertain. While his walking without a boot on his ankle is an encouraging sign, he could be held out until Week 7 with the Vikings playing overseas Weeks 4 (Sept. 28 versus the Steelers in Dublin) and 5 (Oct. 5 versus the Browns in London) before heading into a bye Week 6 if the team wants to be cautious. It's also possible he could play earlier if he's able to return to practice as early as next week.