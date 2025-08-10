McCarthy completed four of seven passes for 30 yards and added eight yards on his only carry in Saturday's 20-10 preseason win over the Texans.

Seeing his first NFL game action since undergoing knee surgery in August 2024, McCarthy played just one possession and led the Vikings to a field goal, with his longest completion going for 18 yards to Jordan Addison. Neither Justin Jefferson (hamstring) nor T.J. Hockenson (leg) suited up for Saturday's contest, and whatever chemistry McCarthy develops with Addison will get shelved until Week 4 due to the wideout's looming suspension, but the top priority for the young QB this preseason is just to stay healthy as he heads into his first season as Minnesota's starter.