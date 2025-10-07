Head coach Kevin O'Connell said Monday that McCarthy (ankle) will get "extensive work" on the field while the Vikings are on bye Week 6, Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com reports.

Assuming McCarthy's right high-ankle sprain responds well to the on-field activity over the next few days, the second-year quarterback is expected to be reintegrated into practices in Week 7 following a three-week absence. Veteran Carson Wentz started in each of the last three games while McCarthy has been sidelined and led Minnesota to a 2-1 record, but Wentz's status is now in question after he was briefly forced out of this past Sunday's win over the Browns with a left shoulder injury. O'Connell didn't provide many details on Wentz's injury Monday, beyond noting that the 32-year-old is "pretty sore" and set for further evaluation. The practice activity of both quarterbacks will be worth monitoring in Week 7, and O'Connell will likely take into account the health of both signal-callers before naming a starter ahead of the Vikings' next game Oct. 19 versus the Eagles.