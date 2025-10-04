McCarthy (ankle), who has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Browns in London, didn't practice Friday due to rainy conditions, Alec Lewis The Athletic reports. "We wanted to be smart with that," head coach Kevin O'Connell said, regarding McCarthy's continued absence from practice. "But I'm very much looking forward to spending some time with him next week. We'll see where he's at coming out of the [Week 6] bye."

The Vikings were hopeful McCarthy would be able to return to practice this week, but he still hasn't taken part in any on-field work since sustaining a right high-ankle sprain in the team's Week 2 loss to the Falcons. With McCarthy still sidelined, Carson Wentz is slated to draw a third straight start at quarterback Sunday. O'Connell has previously said McCarthy will need a full week of practice before he can return to action, though it's not clear if the second-year signal-caller will regain the starting job once he's formally cleared. After the bye week, the Vikings will host the Eagles in Week 7 on Oct. 19.