McCarthy (ankle) didn't participate in Thursday's practice, Dane Mizutani of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Though he wasn't donning a jersey like his healthy teammates, McCarthy was spotted on the practice field during warmups Thursday and was doing some throwing. However, until McCarthy is taking reps under center and mixing into drills, his return to game action shouldn't be viewed as imminent. McCarthy appears on track to be ruled out for a third straight game ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Browns in London, but the second-year signal-caller could have a more realistic chance at being available coming out of the Vikings' Week 6 bye. Whether McCarthy will reclaim the starting quarterback role upon getting back to full health is still undetermined, and it could hinge on how Carson Wentz fares this weekend in his third consecutive start.