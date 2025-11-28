Vikings' J.J. McCarthy: Ruled out for Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McCarthy (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game at Seattle, Ben Goessling of The Minnesota Star Tribune reports.
McCarthy made enough progress though concussion protocol to log limited practices Wednesday and Thursday, but Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell revealed Friday that the QB remains in protocol. Rookie Max Brosmer will make his first NFL start, after handling the first-team reps at practice this week.
