Vikings' J.J. McCarthy: Ruled out for Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Viking have ruled out McCarthy (ankle) for Sunday's game against the Browns in London.
With McCarthy still sidelined, Carson Wentz is slated to draw a third straight start at quarterback while working behind a shorthanded offensive line. McCarthy -- who last played Week 2 -- will thus target a potential return to action Oct. 19 against the Eagles, following the Vikings' Week 6 bye.
