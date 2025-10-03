default-cbs-image
The Viking have ruled out McCarthy (ankle) for Sunday's game against the Browns in London.

With McCarthy still sidelined, Carson Wentz is slated to draw a third straight start at quarterback while working behind a shorthanded offensive line. McCarthy -- who last played Week 2 -- will thus target a potential return to action Oct. 19 against the Eagles, following the Vikings' Week 6 bye.

