Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell said Tuesday that McCarthy has been diagnosed with a hairline fracture in his right hand following an MRI and has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Lions.

According to Ben Goessling of The Minnesota Star Tribune, O'Connell said that McCarthy's injury is "similar to a bone bruise," adding that the Vikings don't view the issue as significant enough to send the second-year quarterback to injured reserve. The Vikings are thus leaving the door open for McCarthy to play in their season finale Jan. 4 versus the Packers, but he won't have sufficient time to heal up from the injury in advance of Thursday's contest. The Vikings will turn to Max Brosmer to make his second start of the season, after the undrafted rookie came on in relief for an injured McCarthy in this past Sunday's 16-13 win over the Giants.