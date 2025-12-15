McCarthy completed 15 of 24 pass attempts for 250 yards, two touchdowns and one interception while taking four carries for 15 yards and a third score in Sunday's 34-26 win over Dallas.

McCarthy has been playing inspired ball since returning from his second layoff due to injury this season. The 22-year-old has generated six touchdowns (five passing) in the two games since returning from a concussion in Week 14, earning his club wins in both starts. His struggles getting top WR Justin Jefferson (2-22-0) involved on offense continued, but at least the young signal-caller has corrected his own inconsistent play from earlier in the schedule. Fantasy managers still struggling to find options at the quarterback position this late in the season should take a look McCarthy in a soft matchup against the Giants next Sunday.