McCarthy is slated to start Saturday's preseason opener against the Texans, Steven Louis Goldstein of The Athletic reports.

This will mark McCarthy's first game action since he tore the meniscus in his right knee in his first NFL preseason contest last year. With Sam Darnold no longer in the mix, the 2024 first-rounder is on track to begin the coming campaign as the Vikings' starting QB. As for Saturday, it remains to be seen how many snaps McCarthy will see, but for context, Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com notes that Darnold played the first series of the 2024 preseason opener, 12 snaps in total, before giving way to McCarthy.