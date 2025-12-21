McCarthy, who left Sunday's 16-13 win over the Giants, appears to have avoided a broken bone in his hand, according to Ben Goessling of The Minnesota Star Tribune, with coach Kevin O'Connell having confirmed that the QB's initial X-rays came up negative.

Following the game, McCarthy was spotted with his right hand in a fingerless glove in the Vikings' locker room. Per Goessling, McCarthy will undergo further testing Monday, but for now consider the QB day-to-day as Thursday's game against the Lions approaches. If McCarthy is unavailable for that contest, Max Brosmer would be in line to draw the start in his place.