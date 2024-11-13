McCarthy underwent a procedure on his right knee this week after an increase in his rehab caused some swelling, Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com reports.

In the wake of a successful preseason debut back on Aug. 10, McCarthy reported soreness in his right knee, and he eventually was diagnosed with a torn meniscus, which required surgery on Aug. 14. Considering he was placed on IR before cut-down day, the rookie first-round pick isn't eligible to play this season, so getting him right now will be key as he heads into his first full offseason as a pro. In the meantime, the Vikings will continue to entrust the offense in QB Sam Darnold.