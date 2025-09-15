McCarthy is considered week-to-week after he sustained a high-ankle sprain during Sunday's 22-6 loss to the Falcons, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Not long after coach Kevin O'Connell revealed Monday that McCarthy showed up to team facilities with a sore ankle that was deemed a sprain, Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network are reporting that the injury may require some time on the sideline. McCarthy didn't fare well in Week 2, completing 11 of 21 passes for 158 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions, turning five carries into 25 yards and losing one of his three fumbles. O'Connell also told Alec Lewis of The Athletic that Minnesota will get backup QB Carson Wentz ready for Sunday's game against the Bengals in the event McCarthy eventually is inactive.