Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell said Thursday that McCarthy will not suit up for Saturday's preseason contest against New England.

McCarthy played one drive during Minnesota's preseason opener against the Texans, completing four of seven passes for 30 yards while rushing once for eight yards, but Sam Howell will get the start versus the Patriots. During the Vikings' exhibition finale versus Tennessee on Friday, Aug. 22, McCarthy could get a chance to handle more reps. Justin Jefferson (hamstring) remains absent from practice but will be re-evaluated next week, while Jordan Addison (suspension) will be eligible to play the remainder of the preseason but begin the regular season with a three-game suspension.