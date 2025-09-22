Coach Kevin O'Connell said Monday that McCarthy (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Steelers in Dublin, Ireland, asdf reports.

Beyond McCarthy's lack of availability Week 4, O'Connell also noted, "First and foremost, he's got to get healthy. And then, I don't think it's one of those things where it's, hey, he's healthy the night before a game, we're going to throw him out there and say, 'Hey, go figure it out' type of thing." McCarthy emerged from a Week 2 loss to the Falcons with a high right ankle sprain and sat out this past Sunday's win against the Bengals, which allowed Carson Wentz to lead the Vikings offense. Overall, Wentz didn't commit a turnover and compiled 173 yards and two touchdowns on 14-for-20 passing. Wentz will continue operating as the starter for as long as McCarthy is sidelined and potentially even when he's healthy, per O'Connell.