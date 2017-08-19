Vikings' Jabari Price: Back in action
Price (undisclosed) is expected to play in Saturday's preseason game against the Seahawks, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Price has missed some time with an undisclosed injury, but he now seems to be back in order and should rotate in with the second- and third-team unit Friday.
