Price did not practice Saturday with an undisclosed injury, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Price has not played a snap since 2014 due to a suspension and knee injury. He played the 2014 season in a special teams role, and that is what should be expected if he makes the Week 1 roster.

