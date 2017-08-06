Vikings' Jabari Price: Sitting out with mystery ailment
Price did not practice Saturday with an undisclosed injury, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Price has not played a snap since 2014 due to a suspension and knee injury. He played the 2014 season in a special teams role, and that is what should be expected if he makes the Week 1 roster.
