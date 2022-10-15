site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: vikings-jacob-hollister-suiting-up-at-miami | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Vikings' Jacob Hollister: Suiting up at Miami
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Minnesota elevated Hollister from the practice squad to its active roster Saturday ahead of Sunday's game at the Dolphins.
Hollister will make his Vikings debut in Week 6 with Ben Ellefson (groin) on the injured reserve list. Most of the offensive snaps he might log (if any) should come on obvious passing downs.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dave Richard
• 3 min read
Dave Richard
• 3 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Tera Roberts
• 12 min read
Dave Richard
• 22 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 5 min read