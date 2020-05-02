Play

Vikings' Jake Bargas: Inks deal with Vikings

Bargas has signed a contract with the Vikings via to the team's officiall website.

Bargas went undrafted out of North Carolina. He played in 48 career games there and recorded 189 yards on 21 receptions and two touchdowns in the process. The fullback will now work to earn a spot on the team's 53-man roster.

