Vikings' Jake Browning: Receives future deal
The Vikings signed Browning to a reserve/future contract Monday, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
An undrafted rookie in 2019, Browning has spent the last two seasons on the Vikings' practice squad. The 24-year-old quarterback will compete to be Kirk Cousins' backup in 2021.
