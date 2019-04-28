Browning has agreed to a contract with Minnesota with what is believed to be the largest signing bonus, $140,000, for an undrafted free agent, the Seattle Times reports.

Browning is the Washington Huskies' all-time passing leader, throwing for 12,296 yards and 94 touchdowns. The Vikings signed Sean Mannion to be Kirk Cousins' backup, but he's hardly set in the job and there could be a competition this summer.