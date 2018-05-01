Vikings' Jake Wieneke: Signs with Minnesota

Wieneke signed with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent, Chris Tomasson of The Pioneer Press reports.

Wieneke, a Minnesota-native, didn't have to wait long to find an NFL home after the conclusion of this weekend's draft. The wideout is coming off a very successful career at South Dakota State, recording 288 passes for 5,157 yards in four seasons with the Jackrabbits. Wieneke will likely remain with the team through training camp and preseason.