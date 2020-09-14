Johnson started at defensive tackle and had four total tackles in Sunday's loss to Green Bay.
Johnson had an uneven performance as he had three stops, according to Pro Football Focus, but was also part of a unit that failed to generate any pass rush and allowed 4.9 yards per carry. He should get plenty of playing time as his 57 snaps led all Minnesota defensive tackles.
More News
-
Vikings' Jaleel Johnson: Listed as starting defensive tackle•
-
Vikings' Jaleel Johnson: Logs 3.5 sacks on season•
-
Vikings' Jaleel Johnson: Logs sack in win•
-
Vikings' Jaleel Johnson: Just one tackle Sunday•
-
Vikings' Jaleel Johnson: Starts Saturday's game•
-
Vikings' Jaleel Johnson: Leaves practice early•