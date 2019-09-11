Johnson had one tackle and played on 26 of the defense's 74 snaps in Sunday's win over Atlanta.

Johnson begins the season as a reserve on the defensive line, but is at least getting some playing time as part of the rotation. The fourth-round 2017 draft pick has just 0.5 sacks so far in his career as he hasn't been able to move into a larger role.

