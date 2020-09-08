site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: vikings-jaleel-johnson-listed-as-starting-defensive-tackle | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Vikings' Jaleel Johnson: Listed as starting defensive tackle
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Johnson is listed as a starting defensive tackle on Minnesota's initial unofficial depth chart.
Johnson started the three games that Linval Joseph missed last season, and now will get increased playing time with Joesph gone as a free agent and Michael Pierce opting out of the season.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter Parlay Pick’em for your shot at the $20,000 season prize & weekly cash prizes.
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 2 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 13 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 4 min read
Chris Towers
• 9 min read
Chris Towers
• 4 min read