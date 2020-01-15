Play

Johnson produced 29 tackles and 3.5 sacks over 16 regular-season games in 2019.

Johnson started the three games that Linval Joseph missed this season, and he actually exceeded Joseph (three) in the sack department. Joseph and Shamar Stephen will be back in 2020, but Johnson -- who is heading into the final year of his rookie contract -- could push the latter for a starting role next season.

