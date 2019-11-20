Play

Johnson recorded six tackles (four solo) and a sack in Sunday's win over the Broncos.

The performance was easily Johnson's best of the season, as it was his first solo sack and highest tackle total this year. The 25-year-old's days as a starter could be numbered however, as Linval Joseph (knee) could be back after the upcoming Week 12 bye.

