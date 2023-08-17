Nailor (leg) was a non-participant at Thursday's practice, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.

Nailor remains sidelined after injuring his leg on July 29. The second-year pass catcher is a fringe-candidate to make the Vikings' 53-man roster and the team appears to be exercising caution with him as of now. He accumulated 179 yards and one touchdown on nine receptions during his rookie campaign. There is no word on his official timeline for return.