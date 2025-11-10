Nailor recorded five receptions on six targets for 124 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 27-19 loss to the Ravens.

Nailor made nearly all of his impact early and late in the game. He beat Marlon Humphrey deep down the field on the sixth play from scrimmage and then managed to turn upfield for a 62-yard gain that came just short of a touchdown. Nailor then came up big during Minnesota's rally late in the game, as he hauled in another deep pass for a 28-yard gain before making an impressive acrobatic 10-yard touchdown catch four plays later. This marked the first time that Nailor has reached 100 receiving yards in his career and also matched his career-high of five receptions.