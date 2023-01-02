Nailor had three receptions for 89 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's loss at Green Bay.

Nailor played nine snaps on offense, but almost all came late in the game when the Vikings were resting their starters amid a blowout loss (including his 47-yard touchdown), so don't read too much into his performance. However, he could become a focus of the passing game in Week 18 if the Vikings bench their starters early in the game or rest them completely ahead of the playoffs.