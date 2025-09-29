Nailor had one reception for a two-yard touchdown on four targets in Sunday's loss to Pittsburgh in Dublin.

Nailor played on 48 of the offense's 76 snaps as he moved into the third-receiver role with Jordan Addison back from a three-game suspension. Addison started opposite Justin Jefferson and played 73 snaps. Nailor was clearly ahead of Adam Thielen, who played 12 snaps on offense as the fourth receiver. Nailor's role will shrink with Addison back in the fold, but it still looks like he'll get significant playing time.