Vikings' Jalen Nailor: Cleared for Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Nailor (back) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Giants.
He figures to fill his usual role as the Vikings' No. 3 receiver, coming off a two-TD showing at Dallas in Week 16. Nailor returned to full practice participation Friday after limited sessions earlier in the week.
