Nailor (concussion) did not participate in Tuesday's practice, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Nailor sustained the concussion at some point during Sunday's 3-0 loss to the Raiders, but he played the whole game and finished with two catches on five targets for 15 yards. He'll have to get through the NFL's five-step concussion protocol in order to be available for Saturday's matchup against the Bengals.