Nailor (hand) did not play in the Minnesota's 20-12 preseason loss to New England on Saturday, Craig Peters of the Vikings' official site reports.

Nailor has been dealing with a hand injury, and he joined the rest of the Vikings' starters on the sidelines for Saturday's exhibition contest. It's unclear how severe the injury is, but Nailor's practice participation ahead of the Vikings' preseason finale against the Titans on Friday should shed some light on the matter. The 2022 sixth-rounder is expected to see a larger role in Minnesota's offense early on in the regular season due Jordan Addison being suspended for the first three games.