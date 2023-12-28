Nailor (concussion) was deemed a non-participant during Wednesday's practice walk-through.

Nailor has missed Minnesota's past two games while in concussion protocol, and his DNP on Wednesday casts uncertainty about his chances of returning Sunday versus Green Bay. However, it should be noted that the Vikings held a walk-through Wednesday, so Nailor's absence is an estimation, and a clearer picture of his progress (or lack thereof) should come over the remainder of the practice week. Jordan Addison was also listed as a non-participant Wednesday as he manages an ankle injury, so Nailor could see more opportunities Sunday if he's able to play and Addison is held out.