Nailor (hamstring) is expected to be inactive for Sunday's matchup against the Lions, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Nailor landed on the injury report Thursday and logged back-to-back limited sessions due to a hamstring injury. The Vikings elevated Dan Chisena from the practice squad Saturday, so he'll likely operate as a depth option behind Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen, K.J. Osborn and Jalen Reagor.