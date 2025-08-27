Nailor (hand) has new competition for playing time after the Vikings traded for WR Adam Thielen on Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Nailor's hand injury seemingly was part of the motivation for the trade, potentially rendering him unavailable during the same part of the season when Jordan Addison will be suspended (Weeks 1-3). With rookie Tai Felton (arm) also banged up and perhaps not considered ready for a full-time role, the Vikings spent days trying to pry Thielen away from Carolina without giving up an early draft pick. Nailor, meanwhile, hasn't practiced in two weeks, with Darren Wolfson of KSTP reporting in mid-August that the Vikings were concerned about his hand injury. Vikings coach Kevin Stefanski said Nailor was week-to-week and declined to comment on whether surgery was a possibility.