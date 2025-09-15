Nailor had three receptions on five targets for 31 yards in Sunday's 22-6 loss to the Falcons.

Nailor wound up finishing second behind star wideout Justin Jefferson (3-81-0) in both targets and receiving yards Sunday. The 26-year-old Nailor could have had a much bigger fantasy night had QB J.J. McCarthy not airmailed his target on what would have been a lengthy touchdown grab. Nailor will see an elevated role for one more game against the Bengals next Sunday before Jordan Addison returns from suspension in Week 4 to reclaim his starting role.