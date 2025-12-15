Nailor corralled three of five targets for 47 yards and a pair of touchdowns while losing two yards on his only carry in Sunday's 34-26 win over the Cowboys.

Nailor came up a bit lame after making an incredible grab on his first touchdown scored Sunday. The 26-year-old was grounded for a while after absorbing a hard landing on the catch, but he managed to stay in the game and produced a second touchdown grab in the fourth quarter to help seal the victory for Minnesota. It was the first multi-score game of Nailor's career and it doubled his total from his previous 13 games this season, so fantasy managers shouldn't read too much into Sunday's outburst. Nailor and his 26-395-4 receiving line remain only a deep-league option for Week 16.