Vikings' Jalen Nailor: Gets first NFL reception
Nailor had one reception for 13 yards on a fake punt in Sunday's win over New Orleans in London.
Nailor hasn't had a snap on offense this season other than the fake punt as his role is mostly limited to special teams (where he's worked as the gunner on punt coverage).
