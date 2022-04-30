The Vikings selected Nailor in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, 191st overall.

Nailor (5-foot-11, 186 pounds) is an NFL long shot as a sixth-round pick, but he has some definite abilities and should stick around the NFL for a while. His main issue is that he's skinny and fragile, which limits the utility of his otherwise solid athleticism (4.5-second 40, 38-inch vertical, 128-inch broad jump), but Nailor was a good player on a Michigan State offense with at least one other NFL wide receiver (Jayden Reed). Nailor will likely compete with the likes of Ihmir Smith-Marsette to push K.J. Osborn at the WR3 spot.