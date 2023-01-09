Nailor reeled in 4 of 5 targets for 62 yards during Sunday's 29-13 win versus the Bears.
Nailor got playing time in the second half after starters were rested ahead of the playoffs. Nailor has seven receptions for 151 yards and a touchdown in his last two games. Although almost all his playing time was in garbage time, he still showed enough to put him in a good spot to compete for a larger role in 2023.
More News
-
Vikings' Jalen Nailor: Catches long TD in garbage time•
-
Vikings' Jalen Nailor: Not listed on first injury report•
-
Vikings' Jalen Nailor: Sidelined for Week 9•
-
Vikings' Jalen Nailor: Practices in full•
-
Vikings' Jalen Nailor: Inactive against Chicago•
-
Vikings' Jalen Nailor: Expected to be inactive•