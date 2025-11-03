Nailor had one reception for 16 yards on four targets in Sunday's win at Detroit.

Nailor had just one catch, but it was for a first down at the end of the game the sealed the victory. Nailor's opportunities didn't change with the return of J.J. McCarthy at quarterback. He played on 33 of the offense's 62 snaps, which was slightly less than his usual participation. He continues to have a steady role in the offense but won't get many looks in the passing game with Justin Jefferson, Addison and tight end T.J. Hockenson drawing the bulk of the targets.