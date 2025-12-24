Nailor failed to secure either of his two targets in Sunday's 16-13 loss to the Giants.

Nailor was a complete non-factor Sunday despite playing 62 percent of the Vikings' offensive snaps as the team's No. 3 wide receiver. Minnesota's offense has struggled with J.J. McCarthy (hand) at quarterback, but with McCarthy suffering an injury in Week 16, Max Brosmer is set to start in Week 17. Nailor should continue to be the victim of both limited opportunities and underwhelming quarterback play, capping his potential going forward. The 26-year-old should be ignored for fantasy purposes heading into a Week 17 matchup against the Lions.