Nailor did not catch his only target in Thursday's 23-10 win over Detroit.

Minnesota went with a run-heavy approach on offense, and QB Max Brosmer threw for only 51 yards, so Nailor's goose egg wasn't entirely of his doing. In fact, the only Vikings wideout who caught a pass in the contest was Justin Jefferson, who put up a 4-30-0 receiving line. With that said, Nailor has now gone without a reception in two straight games, so he's a very unreliable fantasy target. That figures to remain the case regardless of whether Brosmer of J.J. McCarthy (hand) is Minnesota's starting QB in the season finale next Sunday versus Green Bay.