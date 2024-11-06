Nailor caught his lone target for seven yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 21-13 win over the Colts.

Nailor's touchdown Sunday was his fourth trip to the end zone through eight games this season. The 25-year-old continues to see steady involvement in Minnesota's offense as the No. 3 wideout, earning multiple targets in all but two games. With that said, Nailor is difficult to trust for fantasy purposes based on his inconsistent and modest production while also being touchdown-dependent. The Vikings will visit the Jaguars in Week 10.